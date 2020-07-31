Credit Suisse Group Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $183.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. 33,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.72. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,494 shares of company stock worth $1,279,727 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

