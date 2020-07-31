Credit Suisse Group Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $75.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

AMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,560,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

