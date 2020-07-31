Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.99. 97,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,475. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,648.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

