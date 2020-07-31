CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,210,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after acquiring an additional 885,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 115,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.