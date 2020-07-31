Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 33,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.26. 125,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

