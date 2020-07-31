Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,940.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.79. The company had a trading volume of 137,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,070.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total transaction of $1,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,207,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,077 shares of company stock worth $123,680,637 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

