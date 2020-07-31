Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.27.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

