Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $42.21. 1,249,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,792,162. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

