Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 1,040,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,365,592. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

