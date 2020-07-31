Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $52.50. 128,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.