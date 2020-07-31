Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.27. 554,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

