Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $69.98 on Friday, hitting $1,461.47. The company had a trading volume of 151,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,376.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

