Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 373,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

