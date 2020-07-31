Deutsche Bank Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $21.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COHU. Cowen began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cohu by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cohu by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

