Deutsche Bank Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $275.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.37.

Shares of FB traded up $17.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,667,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $719.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,894,825 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

