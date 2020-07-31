DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $450.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $446.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

