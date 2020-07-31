DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 99,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

