Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

EMR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. 110,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

