Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.71. 93,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $331.49. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

