Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 373,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

