Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $587,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average of $250.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

