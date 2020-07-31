Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.