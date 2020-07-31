Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.
In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
