Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,816,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 141,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $190.04. The stock had a trading volume of 545,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

