Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $559,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after purchasing an additional 459,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.16. 138,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $308.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

