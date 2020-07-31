Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Nike by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Nike by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nike by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 322,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 163,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

