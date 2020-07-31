Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New $341,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $94.10. 302,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

