Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 310 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. 150,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

