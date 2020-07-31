Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 7,123 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

