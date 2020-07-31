Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.72. 35,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,597. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

