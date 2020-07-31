Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $69.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,461.47. 151,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a market cap of $997.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.