Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 159 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,662. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $3.54. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 690.80% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.42.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,213 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,177. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

