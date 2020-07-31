Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.16. 7,666,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

