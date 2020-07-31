Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 182 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

ROP stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $441.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

