Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes $743,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 341,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,751. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.