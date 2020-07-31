Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $420.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,231 shares of company stock valued at $59,150,423. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.