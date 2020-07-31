Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

VLO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 141,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

