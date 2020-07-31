Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Fastenal by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $564,625.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $46.20. 98,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,706. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

