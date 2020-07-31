Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $62.25 on Friday, reaching $1,425.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,549,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.32, a P/E/G ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.75 and its 200 day moving average is $828.57. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.94.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.