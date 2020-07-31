Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. 11,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,167. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.