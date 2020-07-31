Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

