Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $14.93 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

