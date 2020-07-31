Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,384,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

