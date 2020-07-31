Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 107 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.05. 104,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

