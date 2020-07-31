Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $72.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,458.77. The company had a trading volume of 148,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

