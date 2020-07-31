Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $8.90 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.48. 336,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit