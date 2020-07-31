Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $8.90 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.48. 336,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

