Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.43. 29,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,670. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.71 and a 200 day moving average of $334.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,231 shares of company stock worth $59,150,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.