Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.59. 106,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.