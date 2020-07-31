Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

