Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

