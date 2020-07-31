Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7,162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 95,622 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SCHW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,417. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

